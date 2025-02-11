Egypt Reaffirms Palestinian Right to Return, Self-Determination, and Statehood

Egypt has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to return, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state, emphasizing that these rights are non-negotiable.

In a statement issued Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that, amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the only path to regional and international stability lies in upholding the rights of all peoples—particularly the Palestinians, who continue to face unprecedented oppression and denial of basic freedoms, including the right to live peacefully on their land.

Egypt called on the international community to adopt a unified political vision that ensures justice for the Palestinian people, urging an end to the historic injustices they have endured. The statement reaffirmed Cairo’s firm stance against any attempt to compromise Palestinian rights, including sovereignty over their land and the right to establish an independent state.

Furthermore, Egypt underscored its commitment to the right of return for Palestinian refugees, in line with international law, human rights principles, and key UN resolutions, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The statement warned that ignoring international legitimacy in resolving regional conflicts threatens decades of efforts to achieve peace. Egypt pledged to continue working with regional and global partners to secure a just and comprehensive resolution, emphasizing the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.