Death Toll from Israeli War on Gaza Rises to 48,219

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 48,219 since October 7, 2023, with the majority of victims being women and children.

According to the ministry, the number of wounded has also risen to 111,665, while many bodies remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, as emergency and civil defense teams struggle to reach them due to continuous hostilities.

In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza hospitals received 11 martyrs—eight of whom were recovered from the rubble and three newly killed—along with 10 wounded individuals.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate amid relentless bombardment, widespread destruction, and severe shortages of medical supplies and rescue equipment.