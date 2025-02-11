Mass Rally in Sana’a Marks Anniversary of US Marines’ Expulsion from Yemen

Thousands gathered in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, on Sunday to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the expulsion of US Marines from the country on February 11, 2015, in what was described as a humiliating departure.

The rally, held outside the old American embassy, saw participants chanting slogans denouncing US arrogance, foreign intervention, and aggression against Yemen and Palestine. Protesters waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags, celebrating what they called a moment of national pride and resistance against Western influence.

Speakers at the event hailed the September 21, 2014, revolution as a turning point in Yemen’s struggle for independence, asserting that it led to the removal of American forces from Sana’a and freed the country from foreign control. The rally also underscored Yemen’s continued support for Palestine, highlighting its naval blockade on Israel and military strikes in solidarity with Gaza.

A statement issued during the event declared that the Yemeni revolution had dismantled decades of Western dominance and forced the US Marines to leave in disgrace. It also reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to resisting US-Israeli agendas in the region and pledged unwavering support for the Palestinian cause until full liberation.

The statement concluded with congratulations to Yemen’s leadership, including Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and President Mahdi al-Mashat, on what was described as a historic victory for the nation.