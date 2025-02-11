Hamas: Delay in Prisoner Release Meant as Warning to Israel

The Hamas Movement announced Monday evening that its decision to postpone the release of Israeli captives “until further notice” serves as a warning to Israel and aims to pressure it into fully adhering to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

“We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them,” Hamas stated.

The group accused Israel of repeatedly violating the deal over the past three weeks, citing delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, targeting civilians with shelling and gunfire, and obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid. Hamas also noted that Israel has blocked the delivery of tents, prefabricated shelters, fuel, and rubble-removal equipment, while delaying the entry of essential medical supplies.

“By issuing this statement five days ahead of the scheduled handover, Hamas seeks to give mediators time to pressure Israel into fulfilling its obligations,” the statement read. “The exchange can still proceed as planned, provided the occupation complies.”

In a post on X, Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, reiterated that the handover of Israeli captives set for Saturday will be postponed indefinitely until Israel meets its commitments and compensates for previous violations.