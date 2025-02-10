Abdulsalam: Iran Emerged as Most Loyal Islamic State to Palestine

In a statement, Abdulsalam described the revolution as a significant milestone in upholding Islamic and humanitarian values against global arrogance. He emphasized that Iran’s steadfast commitment to these principles has had a lasting impact on regional and international affairs.

“The Islamic Revolution in Iran was a triumph of Islamic and humanitarian values in the face of global arrogance,” Abdulsalam stated.

He further highlighted Iran’s long standing support for the Palestinian cause, noting that the revolution stood by Palestine during a time of political setbacks and has consistently backed resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon.

“The Islamic Revolution is recognized for standing with the Palestinian cause during a time of regression and for continuing to support resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon,” he said.

Abdulsalam also praised Iran for its unwavering commitment to Palestine over the past decades, stating that the country has emerged as the most devoted Islamic nation to the Palestinian cause.

“Over the decades of the revolution, Iran has emerged as the most loyal Islamic state to Palestine,” he added.

The remarks come as Iran commemorates the anniversary of its 1979 revolution, which led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic. Celebrations across the country mark the event, reflecting its continued influence on regional dynamics.

Source: Almasirah Website