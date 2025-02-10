Rights Group Condemns Rape of Child by UAE Mercenary Recruit in Taiz

In a statement, the center pointed out that the crime was committed against an eight-year-old orphan while she was being treated at a clinic in the Yakhtal area of Al-Mokha district, in the west of Taiz province, in late January.

The statement also clarified that the perpetrators are being protected by mercenary leaders, despite protests in Yakhtal demanding his arrest.

Emphasizing that this crime is a blatant violation of human rights, children’s rights, and ethical values, the Center called for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the circumstances of this and similar crimes, with those responsible being held accountable before the judiciary.

Taiz and other occupied provinces suffer from a state of security chaos and have become a scene of murders, kidnappings, and torture of civilians. Violations and crimes are exacerbated in the areas under the control of the US-Saudi aggression and mercenaries, with the complicity of the security authorities there, which have reached the point of deliberately targeting civilians with killing and threats.

What is happening in occupied provinces constitutes war crimes and flagrant violations of international human rights law, human rights organizations have not taken action against these violations.

Source: Almasirah Website