Hamas Postpones Release of Israeli Captives, Citing Ceasefire Violations

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Monday that the planned release of Israeli captives, originally scheduled for February 15, has been postponed indefinitely due to Israel’s alleged failure to uphold its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida accused Israel of violating the terms of the deal, citing delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, attacks targeting civilians, and restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries.

“Over the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy’s violations and failure to fulfill its obligations under the agreement,” Abu Obeida stated. “As a result, the release of Zionist prisoners scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice—until the occupation commits to and compensates for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively.”

He reaffirmed that Hamas remains committed to the agreement’s terms, but only as long as Israel upholds its obligations.