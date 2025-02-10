Saudi Gunfire Injures Five Civilians, Including African Migrants, in Yemen’s Saada

At least five civilians, including African migrants, were wounded on Sunday following Saudi attacks on border areas in Yemen’s northern Saada province.

Local sources reported that four individuals, among them two African migrants, sustained injuries when Saudi forces targeted the Al-Raqo and Al-Sheikh areas in the Monabbih border district. Additionally, another civilian was shot and injured in the Al-Thabet area of Qatabir district.

Yemen’s border regions have faced relentless Saudi assaults for years, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands of civilians, alongside widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.