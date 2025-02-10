Hezbollah: Iran Has Solidified Its Role as a Regional Power

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance in Lebanon extended its warmest congratulations to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Iranian people on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In a statement issued Monday, Hezbollah emphasized that, under visionary leadership, the revolution has guided Iran toward becoming a formidable and pioneering state—achieving political sovereignty, scientific progress, and industrial advancements despite enduring sanctions, hostilities, and foreign conspiracies.

“More than four decades later, the Islamic Republic stands as a deeply entrenched regional power, exerting significant influence on the global stage and playing a crucial role in shaping regional and international affairs,” the statement read.

Hezbollah reaffirmed Iran’s steadfast support for resistance movements and its unwavering advocacy for oppressed nations, particularly the Palestinian cause, which it said faces intensified efforts by imperialist powers to erase it from the consciousness of the Muslim world. The statement specifically pointed to U.S. policies as part of this broader agenda.

Highlighting Iran’s critical backing of resistance movements in Lebanon, Hezbollah credited the Islamic Republic for its pivotal role in supporting its struggle since the group’s founding in 1982. This assistance, Hezbollah stated, has been instrumental in securing strategic victories and shifting power dynamics in the region.

Concluding its message, Hezbollah expressed hope for Iran’s continued strength, stability, and progress under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei. It reaffirmed that the revolution’s core principles—resisting imperialist domination, defending Palestine, and fostering Muslim unity—remain essential safeguards for the future of the region.