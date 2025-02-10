Gaza Death Toll Reaches 48,208 as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing assault has risen to 48,208 since October 7, 2023, with women and children making up the majority of the victims.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that the number of wounded has climbed to 111,655, while thousands remain buried under the rubble of destroyed homes, unable to be rescued.

The report confirmed that 19 more bodies were transferred to hospitals across Gaza, including 14 recovered in the past 24 hours.

The ministry further warned that many victims are still trapped beneath the debris and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams struggle to reach them due to severe operational constraints and ongoing bombardment.