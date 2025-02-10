Gaza’s Civil Defense: Thousands of Bodies Remain Under Rubble Amid Equipment Shortage

The Civil Defense Directorate in Gaza reported on Monday that thousands of bodies remain trapped beneath the rubble due to a severe lack of necessary equipment for retrieval. Most of the victims were discovered in Rafah following the latest wave of Israeli aggression.

The directorate emphasized that international humanitarian protocols mandate the entry of heavy machinery for rescue and recovery operations. However, Gaza is currently receiving only food aid, leaving critical needs unmet.

Additionally, officials highlighted an urgent requirement for 120,000 shelter tents, as the territory continues to suffer from a severe shortage of both tents and debris removal equipment. They also warned of the deadly threat posed by unexploded ordnance left behind by Israeli forces, endangering the lives of civilians.