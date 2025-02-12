Houthi Leader: U.S. Marines’ Escape from Sana’a Marked the Failure of Washington’s Plan to Control Yemen

In a speech commemorating the anniversary of the U.S. Marines’ withdrawal from Sana’a, the Leader of Yemen’s Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause. He warned that Yemen is fully prepared for military intervention if Israel resumes its aggression against Gaza.

“We are ready for military intervention in any escalation against Gaza at any time,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik declared.

He described the departure of U.S. forces from Sana’a as a humiliating failure of Washington’s ambitions in Yemen, emphasizing that the Yemeni people have secured their independence and will never allow foreign control.

“Our freedom and independence were achieved by the grace of God, through the awareness, movement, and revolution of the Yemeni people. This freedom and independence will, God willing, extend across all of Yemen,” he stated.

Rejection of U.S. Influence and Commitment to Resistance

Sayyed Abdul-Malik stressed that Yemen’s position is based on faith, dignity, and sovereignty, rejecting American interference and influence. He warned of the dangers of U.S. control, stating that it leads to both religious and political losses, as well as economic decline.

Reflecting on the Marines’ withdrawal from Sana’a, he remarked:

“The great lesson from this anniversary is that nations achieve victory when they move with sincere will and trust in God. The Marines fled our country in disgrace, only to conspire from afar, using proxies to fight on their behalf.”

He drew parallels between Yemen’s resistance and that of the Palestinian people, attributing both struggles to faith and steadfastness against overwhelming odds.

Warning Against Israeli Aggression

Sayyed Abdul-Malik reiterated Yemen’s readiness to take military action against Israel if it escalates its attacks on Gaza.

“If the Zionist entity resumes its aggression, it will face security and military threats, as well as economic consequences—regardless of U.S. support,” he warned.

He criticized Arab governments for their inaction on Gaza, particularly Saudi Arabia, accusing it of prioritizing relations with Israel over Palestinian rights. He also condemned U.S. policies in the region, calling Washington’s actions a blatant attempt to dominate and exploit Middle Eastern nations.

Condemnation of U.S. and Israeli Policies

Sayyed Abdul-Malik denounced Washington’s support for Israel and accused the U.S. of pushing for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. He described the so-called “two-state solution” as a flawed approach that legitimizes Israeli occupation and urged Arab nations to take decisive action in supporting Palestinian resistance.

“The struggle is clear: the American-Zionist project is an aggressive, expansionist scheme that threatens the entire Muslim world,” he stated.

He warned that Israel will not achieve its goals through U.S. backing alone, emphasizing that resistance movements across the region remain prepared for escalation.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik also praised Iran for its unwavering support for Palestine, contrasting it with Arab regimes that, he argued, have aligned themselves with U.S. and Israeli interests.

Final Message: Resisting Foreign Domination

He concluded by reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to Palestinian resistance and resistance movements across the region. He called on the Muslim world to reject American influence, arguing that Washington’s policies are designed to weaken and fragment the region for its own benefit.

“No nation can be free while under American control,” he asserted.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik emphasized that Yemen’s struggle against foreign interference will continue, ensuring that the Yemeni people remain independent and steadfast in their faith, sovereignty, and resistance.