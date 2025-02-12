Fierce Clashes Erupt Between Al-Qassam Brigades and Israeli Forces Near Tulkarm

On Wednesday, intense clashes broke out between the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and Israeli occupation forces near Tulkarm.

According to the brigades, fighters in the Nour Shams camp engaged Israeli troops with machine guns, inflicting casualties. The resistance also executed two ambushes targeting Israeli forces in both the Nour Shams and Tulkarm camps.

The Nour Shams camp has become the epicenter of violent confrontations, with Israeli forces escalating their assault, storming the camp with the support of bulldozers, and imposing a siege from multiple directions.