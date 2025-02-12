Major General Bakil bin Saleh Al-Wahbi, commander of the Al-Wahbi Brigades, has hailed the expulsion of US Marine forces from Sana’a as a historic victory for the Yemeni people and a devastating blow to global arrogance.

In a statement, Al-Wahbi emphasized that the humiliating retreat of the US Marines was one of the key achievements of the September 21 Revolution, marking a defining moment in Yemen’s struggle for sovereignty. He noted that the Yemeni people, through their steadfastness, rejected all forms of foreign control and restored their national independence.

He credited this transformation to the leadership of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, whose vision and determination guided Yemen toward breaking free from foreign domination.