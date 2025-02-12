Escape of American Forces from Sana’a and Expulsion of Aircraft Carriers from the Red Sea

Yemen emerged as a shocking and completely unexpected surprise for the Zionist enemy front and its international partners. This clearly proves the steadfastness and growing trajectory of the Yemen over the U.S.-dominated and hegemonic project in the region.

Between the escape of the U.S. Marines from Sana’a on February 11, 2015, and the recent withdrawal of the fourth U.S. aircraft carrier from the Red Sea, a decade has passed, embodying the story of the rise of an exceptional renaissance project whose power the U.S. failed to break or even slow down, despite launching two rounds of comprehensive military aggression.

The first round involved a coalition of regional systems and local mercenaries, which ended in failure, leading to the second round, during which Washington had to act on its own, sending its naval forces in cooperation with Britain and the Zionist entity, but only to multiply the failure.

According to conservative figures that broke the barriers of censorship and secrecy and appeared in reports by American and British media and research centers, the United States spent nearly 5 billion dollars during one year of confrontation with Yemen in the Red Sea battle, a number not associated with any achievement but rather with unprecedented historical failures. This exposed the weakness of the U.S. Navy, which had been presented as an invincible force, to the world in an unprecedented manner in history. Some research centers even started openly discussing the danger of adversaries of the U.S. benefitting from information and data on the weaknesses of U.S. combat systems in the Red Sea battle.

These failures, which the U.S. could not prevent from being widely discussed under titles such as “defeat” and “setback,” made U.S. Navy leaders perhaps for the first time in history talk about the impossibility of applying “deterrence strategies.” These failures were not without context, nor mere coincidences; they were part of an ongoing Yemeni struggle for decades against U.S. domination in all its forms, including military hegemony.

The escape of the U.S. Marines from Sana’a in 2015 was a significant moment in this struggle.

American officials recalled this moment last year when they justified the failure of the American-British aggression against Yemen by citing the difficulty of obtaining field intelligence since the escape from Sana’a, clearly highlighting the ongoing context of the Yemeni liberation project, which resulted in the great victory in the “Promised Conquest” battle.

This continuous context clearly affirms that Yemen’s victory over the United States is a fixed and established reality. It is not just about tactical and operational superiority, which Washington tries to limit to some aspects it hopes to overcome by updating combat systems for warships and seeking cheaper defensive alternatives to confront Yemeni missiles and drones.

The factors of the great victory over the U.S. Navy were not limited to the new tools and tactics (despite their importance) but also included other foundations that the U.S. cannot overcome. These foundations belong to the liberation project that resists U.S. domination, which always keeps the horizon open for overcoming all of its tools and means, no matter how developed they become. This was proven when Yemen succeeded in forcing the United States to withdraw its forces and agents from the Yemeni capital before the production of missiles and drones that forced U.S. aircraft carriers and warships to retreat from the Red Sea with no achievement.

This project proved the inevitability of its victory during the Saudi-Emirati aggression, which the U.S. managed as a preemptive measure to kill any opportunity for the rise of Yemen’s free, anti-U.S. force. The result was that the aggression became the main opportunity for that rise, exposing massive errors in U.S. calculations regarding Yemen. This makes every and any attempt to suppress the Yemeni liberation project a new phase in its development and the expansion of its influence.

Looking at the situation that unfolded when the United States decided to confront the Yemeni liberation project with its direct force last year, it can be said that February 11, 2015, encapsulated in its details the form and nature of Washington’s “fate” in all future rounds of conflict with Yemen. It served as a decisive Yemeni verdict that “escape” and withdrawal would be the inevitable outcome for Washington in any confrontation with the will and freedom of the Yemeni people.

This is now understood by American media as well, following the Red Sea defeat. This week, the American magazine National Interest published a report advising President Donald Trump’s administration to “keep the U.S. away from Yemen,” as they put it, and avoid direct military escalation to control or blockade Yemen’s lands, even in cooperation with other countries.

This advice seems to be one that the U.S. military has come to realize after the Red Sea battle, as the U.S. Central Command shifted to an escalation in the media against Sana’a following military failure. This was done through collaboration with the mercenary government to take advantage of the new classification decision to silence national media, hoping to salvage what is no longer salvageable from the collapsed “deterrence” reputation of the U.S. in its confrontation with Yemen.

