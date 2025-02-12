Government: U.S. Marines’ Escape from Sana’a Marked a Historic Victory for Yemen’s Independence

In a statement, the government emphasized that this day represents a victory of the people’s will over global arrogance, achieved by the grace of God and through a sweeping popular revolution that rejected U.S. tutelage. The revolution’s triumph on September 21, 2014, marked a historic turning point in Yemen’s path toward freedom.

The statement further praised the wisdom, vision, and courage of the leader of the revolution, who guided the people and the nation toward liberation and independence. The government reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the struggle under his wise leadership, working to solidify the values of dignity, honor, and freedom throughout the country.

The government also warned against U.S. schemes aimed at targeting the Yemeni people and exploiting the nation’s resources. It strongly rejected plans to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

It called on Arab governments to unite against these schemes, support the Palestinian resistance, and reject foreign interventions.

The Government of Change and Development stressed that “any aggression against Gaza will be met with Palestinian resilience and steadfastness, along with Yemeni escalation on all possible fronts. We remain committed to our values and principles, confident in the victory granted by God.”

Prior to the September 21 Revolution, the American ambassador was the primary decision-maker, imposing his authority in all sectors in Yemen. However, following the revolution, the American ambassador fled Yemen, along with the US Marines, who had a base near the American embassy in Sana’a, which served as a control center for political decision-making in the country.

Since the revolution, the Yemeni people have experienced freedom and independence. One of the revolution’s main goals was to preserve Yemen’s national identity, particularly in the face of foreign interference targeting the faith-based values of the Yemeni people.

Source: Almasirah Website