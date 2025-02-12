Hamas Dominated Handover Scene, Psychological Warfare Against Israeli Enemy

Al-Qassam Brigades Choose Deir al-Balah as the Site for Handing Over Occupation Prisoners. In a scene described by some Israeli channels as a “ceremony of humiliation and shame,” the Hamas resistance movement held an event in Deir al-Balah this morning to mark the handover of three Israeli prisoners—Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levi—under intense live Israeli media coverage.

The event was not merely a prisoner exchange but a meticulously orchestrated political and psychological spectacle. Hamas dominated the scene entirely, delivering direct messages targeting Israeli consciousness at all levels. The ceremony is a message to the Israeli Public. The eyes of the Israeli public were fixed on the stage Hamas had set up, adorned with slogans and banners in Hebrew and English (despite some linguistic errors that drew commentary). These messages directly mocked the Israeli government’s official narrative about the war.

Among the prominent phrases was: “We are the Flood—We are the Next Day,” a clear assertion that Hamas views itself as Gaza’s true heir, excluding any other entity. This defiance shattered Israel’s narrative about the future of the Strip. While the Israeli government insists the “next day” will be under its control or that of another authority, Hamas publicly declared in Hebrew: “We are the next day, and no one else.”

These scenes sparked a wave of anger in Israel. Analysts noted that witnessing such slogans in the heart of Gaza, voiced by Hamas fighters, constituted a psychological defeat for Israel’s political and military discourse. The messages went further, explicitly ridiculing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A banner next to his image read: “Absolute Victory”—a phrase he repeatedly used in speeches about the war. However, in this context, it was repurposed as satire, as if Hamas were redefining “absolute victory” on its own terms. Many Israeli analysts described the scene as a “new psychological blow to the government and public.”

The Prisoners’ scene is a Lingering Psychological Shock for Families and the public. It is one of the most painful moments for Israeli families and the public was seeing the white Toyota Tundras—the same vehicles Hamas used to transport prisoners on October 7—returning, this time to release them. The scene reopened old wounds. Families waited anxiously for their loved ones, grappling with mixed emotions of joy, grief, humiliation, and despair.

As a direct targeting of Israeli consciousness Hamas useof Hebrew was no coincidence but part of a calculated battle for perception. Alongside Hebrew banners, Hamas members spoke directly in Hebrew, and Israeli prisoners were even given a platform to address the crowd. This shocked the Israeli public, who heard their own citizens speaking from what Hamas framed as a “victory celebration.”

Analysts noted that Hamas is conducting direct psychological operations to undermine Israeli public trust in its government and military, leaving a long-term imprint on Israel’s collective memory. While this day was meant to be one of joy for families, it turned into a scene of political and psychological rupture.

Israeli media overflowed with analyses of how the prisoner handover became a showcase of Hamas’s strength and Israel’s failure to prevent the group from dominating the narrative. Hamas is waging a profound psychological war against Israel, leaving scars on the public, leadership, and military alike.

Source: AL Mayadeen / Translated by Almasirah English website