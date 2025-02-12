Abu Hamza: Fate of Israeli Prisoners Tied to Netanyahu’s Actions

Abu Hamza, the military spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades—the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement—declared on Wednesday that the fate of Israeli prisoners held by the resistance is directly linked to the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whether positive or negative.

In an official statement, Abu Hamza asserted that the Israeli government bears full responsibility for the consequences of its continued evasion of obligations toward the Palestinian people, as well as its violations of the ceasefire agreement.

He emphasized that since the launch of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” it has become evident that the only path to securing the release of Israeli prisoners and achieving regional stability is through a prisoner swap deal.

Furthermore, Abu Hamza stressed that the Palestinian resistance has honored its commitments, whereas the Israeli leadership has abandoned the issue of its captives, leaving them to an uncertain fate. He reaffirmed the resistance’s adherence to the ceasefire agreement, provided that Israel also upholds its commitments.