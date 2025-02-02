Sayyed Abdul-Malik Extends Condolences on the Martyrdom of Mohammad Deif

In a speech delivered on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh Ali Al-Sammad, the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din al-Houthi, expressed his deep condolences to the Mujahideen of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas movement, and the Palestinian people following the martyrdom of Commander Mohammad Deif and his fellow fighters.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik praised Mohammad Deif (Abu Khaled), the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, describing him as a model leader who embodied unwavering faith, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to the path of jihad. He emphasized Deif’s instrumental role in fortifying the resistance and strengthening the military structure of the Al-Qassam Brigades.

He highlighted that under Deif’s leadership, the Al-Qassam Brigades evolved into a formidable force at the forefront of the Palestinian cause, demonstrating strategic strength and resilience.

The leader further asserted that the steadfastness of the Al-Qassam Brigades during the Al-Aqsa Flood battle upheld the achievements granted by divine grace. He reaffirmed that despite the loss of their commander, the brigades remain resolute and united in their mission.