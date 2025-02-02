Sheikh Naim Qassem Urges Lebanese State to Pressure Sponsors Against Zionist Aggression

The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, asserted on Sunday that the Lebanese state must take full responsibility in pressuring international sponsors to halt Israel’s ongoing violations and aggression against Lebanon.

Speaking on recent developments in southern Lebanon and the funeral arrangements for a former Hezbollah leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

“We believe the Lebanese state bears complete responsibility for monitoring and exerting pressure through its sponsors to put an end to Zionist violations,” he stated. “These are not mere infractions; they constitute acts of aggression that demand a firm response.”

He specifically pointed to the United States as a key sponsor, stating that it should be held accountable for ensuring compliance with agreements.

Addressing the broader geopolitical context, Sheikh Naim Qassem accused the U.S., Israel, and other foreign powers of leading a counter-campaign against Hezbollah, supported by internal factions promoting a narrative of defeat.

“This is a battle of gains and losses,” he explained. “Our people recognize victories in some areas and setbacks in others. True victory lies in steadfastness, breaking the Israeli invasion, and preventing the enemy from eliminating the resistance.”

He further underscored that the return of displaced people to southern Lebanon signifies a major step toward national liberation. “What we are witnessing is an extraordinary level of resilience, rarely seen in resistance movements,” he declared.

Sheikh Naim Qassem concluded by reaffirming that Lebanon’s liberation was achieved through the determination of its people, its resistance, and its army, stressing that Hezbollah will continue to act strategically based on its assessment of the evolving situation.