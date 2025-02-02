Palestine calls on international community to intervene immediately

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to urgently intervene to stop the Zionist enemy’s bombings of houses in Jenin and Tulkarm, put an end to the plans of displacement, stop the crimes of the occupation and its settlers against Palestinian citizens, as war crimes and crimes against humanity punishable by international law.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the explosions committed by the Zionist enemy forces in Jenin and Tulkarm camps, including today’s bombing of large neighborhoods of Jenin camp, in a brutal scene that reflects the extent of the destruction of Gaza Strip, and embodies one of the manifestations of the war of extermination and displacement against the Palestinians.

The ministry said it has always warned of the enemy’s plans to transfer the crimes of ethnic cleansing and destruction from Gaza to the occupied West Bank under flimsy pretexts to hide its direct targeting of unarmed civilians, their houses, properties and places of worship, adding that this comes in the context of implementing the policies and instructions of the ruling Zionist extremist right wing, which openly calls for annexing the West Bank and imposing Zionist law on it, feeding on the spiral of violence and destruction to achieve its colonial ambitions and prolong its stay in power.

The ministry held the Zionist enemy authorities fully responsible for the crimes , violations of international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, as well as the crimes of bombings and residential neighborhoods aimed at uprooting the Palestinians from their land and displacing them in the West Bank.