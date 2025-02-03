Ansarullah Condemns Ongoing Israeli Aggression in Jenin, West Bank

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has strongly condemned Israel’s continued military assault on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, denouncing the killings, arrests, and destruction of buildings as part of a wider campaign of aggression.

In an official statement, the bureau described these actions as a continuation of the genocide in Gaza, aimed at enforcing forced displacement through terrorism and military force.

The statement further criticized the silence of the international community, along with global and regional organizations, in the face of escalating Israeli violations in the West Bank.

“The expansion of aggression from Gaza to the West Bank reaffirms that the United States is a key partner in all Zionist crimes and violations,” the statement declared.

Ansarullah reaffirmed its absolute solidarity with the Palestinian people, emphasizing their right to resist occupation and defend their legitimate cause.