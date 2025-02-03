Hodeidah Commemorates the Martyrdom of President Saleh Al-Sammad with Official and Public Presence

Hodeidah Governorate marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh Al-Sammad with a large official and public gathering, reaffirming his national significance and enduring legacy in the struggle for Yemen.

The event was attended by Hodeidah Governor Abdullah Attifi, Saada Governor Mohammed Jaber Awad, along with several deputy governors, scholars, and prominent social figures.

During his speech, Hodeidah’s Deputy Governor for Services Affairs, Mohammed Halisi, emphasized the importance of remembering Al-Sammad’s sacrifices, describing him as a leader who embodied the values of sacrifice and patriotism. “The martyr Al-Sammad remains alive in the hearts and minds of the Yemeni people. He was a model of loyalty, deeply connected to his people, and presented remarkable examples of selflessness in defense of the homeland,” he stated.

Halisi highlighted Al-Sammad’s unwavering commitment to Yemen’s independence and resilience, drawing inspiration from the Quranic principles laid down by martyr leader Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi. He urged the continuation of Al-Sammad’s path in various aspects of national development.

The Deputy Governor also outlined Al-Sammad’s achievements, noting that his national project was focused on strengthening internal unity, fostering political stability, and promoting self-reliance in governance.

Meanwhile, Major General Qassim Al-Hamran, commander of the Support and Backup Forces, praised Al-Sammad’s visionary leadership, emphasizing his dedication to Yemen’s progress despite ongoing aggression. “The martyr Al-Sammad devoted himself to his responsibilities until he was martyred in this governorate,” Al-Hamran said.

He underscored the need to uphold Al-Sammad’s vision, reinforcing national resilience and readiness to confront challenges. He further stated that Al-Sammad’s assassination was an attack on Yemen’s aspirations for a modern, independent state, yet the Yemeni people remain steadfast in their pursuit of sovereignty and freedom.