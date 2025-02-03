Slovenian Foreign Minister: Forced Displacement of Palestinians is Unacceptable

Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, reaffirmed her country’s firm rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians and the illegal annexation of the West Bank, calling such actions “absolutely unacceptable.”

Fajon made the statement following a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman during an official visit to the Kingdom.

She emphasized Slovenia’s categorical opposition to any attempt to forcibly relocate Palestinians to Jordan or Egypt, stressing that such actions constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law.