IRGC Commander: Our Missiles Can Strike Any Enemy Target

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has emphasized the force’s missile capabilities, asserting that they can strike any enemy target in the region and bypass all anti-missile systems.

Speaking at an event in Tehran on Monday, Salami highlighted Iran’s military deterrence, referencing the IRGC’s missile strike on the U.S.-occupied Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq on January 3, 2020. The attack was carried out in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport.

“This is the power that was demonstrated at Ain al-Asad, showing our capacity and will to confront. This power forms the foundation of our deterrence,” Salami stated.

He further asserted that the IRGC Navy is capable of engaging enemy forces anywhere, adding that the IRGC remains stronger than all adversarial powers. “The enemy will fade away, but the IRGC and the Basij volunteer force will endure,” he said.

Advancements in IRGC Firepower and Strategy

Salami detailed the IRGC’s progress in military capabilities, stating that the force has significantly advanced its weaponry and combat skills. He emphasized that the IRGC operates with a proactive approach, confronting threats before they escalate into full-scale conflicts.

“The IRGC has grown through major battles since its inception, forging its identity on the battlefield. It has learned not to fear the outward might of empires,” he added.

Despite ongoing adversarial plots against the IRGC and the Basij, Salami affirmed that Iran’s forces remain a formidable power, ready to counter any threat.

Aerospace and Quds Force: A Strategic Challenge for Enemies

Highlighting the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, Salami noted that its capabilities are instantly felt and pose a significant challenge to adversaries. “We are witnessing only a small portion of this force’s power, yet it has already reshaped global equations,” he said.

Regarding the Quds Force, Salami stated that it has forced enemies out of their strategic strongholds and into battlefields where Iranian-backed forces have strengthened resistance movements. “The Quds Force has built powerful sanctuaries for the oppressed and systematically eroded enemy influence,” he remarked.

Salami concluded by affirming Iran’s commitment to military strength and deterrence, reinforcing the IRGC’s role in regional security dynamics.