Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 47,518

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 47,518 martyrs and 111,612 injuries since 7 October, 2023, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said in its daily reported.

In the past 24 hours, 20 new fatalities were reported, including 18 bodies recovered from the debris and two individuals succumbing to their injuries. Additionally, four more injuries were reported in local hospitals due to the ongoing Israeli attacks, the ministry explained in its report.

A number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, according to the report.