Lebanese Analyst: Sana’a Stands Firm with Gaza, Achieves Strategic Points

“When Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi says that his country is ‘ready for immediate action if the Israeli enemy escalates in Gaza or Lebanon,’ this means that Sana’a is firm in its stance and has achieved points, some of which are of strategic significance, which the Americans have not hidden, even in practical terms,” Nasrallah said in a post on his X account.

The Lebanese media figure pointed out that Sana’a benefited from the operational experience over the past year and more in supporting Gaza and Lebanon, developed its capabilities, and continues to do so, accumulating strength both in quality and quantity. Sana’a is now in a phase similar to the “no peace, no war” situation with Saudi Arabia and its partners, during which it focused on internal and military organization, he added.

He explained that Sana’a also keeps its ceiling high against Washington and “Tel Aviv,” maintaining unity across battlefronts. “This stance comes after Trump’s administration placed Ansarullah back on the ‘terrorism list’ and the United Nations suspended its visits to Sana’a indefinitely, highlighting Yemen’s challenge.”

Since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the Palestinian resistance’s surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Yemen has openly declared its support for Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces targeted ships linked to Israel or heading to and from ports in the occupied territories. These operations extended across the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even the Arabian Sea.

In addition, Yemeni forces have carried out strikes against Israeli targets within the occupied territories.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to continue their attacks until the Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza cease and have reiterated their readiness to deploy all military capabilities against Israel, including support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

In his speech on the anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh al-Sammad on Sunday, the Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi confirmed the readiness and preparedness in case the enemy breaches the agreement and escalates again in Gaza or Lebanon. He emphasized that Yemen is also ready to escalate against the Israeli enemy and is prepared for immediate action in operations.

source Almasirah website