Human Rights Report: Over 51,000 Yemenis Killed or Injured in 10 Years of War
The report, released on Monday, details the destruction inflicted over 3,600 days of conflict, painting a grim picture of the humanitarian and economic toll on the country.
Over 51,000 Civilians Killed or Injured
According to the center, 51,196 civilians have been killed or wounded since the war began. Among them, 18,581 have lost their lives, including 4,143 children, 2,495 women, and 11,945 men. The number of injured has reached 32,616, with 5,137 children, 3,071 women, and 24,407 men among the victims.
Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure
The war has also resulted in the widespread devastation of Yemen’s infrastructure. The report documents the destruction of:
616,661 homes
186 university buildings
1,881 mosques
393 tourist facilities
429 hospitals and healthcare centers
1,388 schools and educational institutions
Additionally, 146 sports facilities, 273 historical sites, 66 media institutions, and 13,361 agricultural fields have been targeted, further crippling the nation’s development.
Collapse of Critical Infrastructure
The coalition’s attacks have also devastated key infrastructure, including:
15 airports
16 seaports
386 power stations and generators
8,382 roads and bridges
655 communication networks and stations
3,423 water tanks and networks
2,231 government facilities
Economic Devastation
The conflict has also taken a severe economic toll, with coalition forces targeting:
424 factories
446 fuel tankers
12,822 commercial establishments
495 poultry and livestock farms
11,099 vehicles
1,271 food trucks
Furthermore, 714 marketplaces, 529 fishing boats, 1,053 food warehouses, and 506 fuel stations have been destroyed, exacerbating food and fuel shortages and further plunging Yemen into an economic crisis.
Call for Urgent International Action
The center condemned the ongoing military campaign, calling it an act of “systematic destruction” that has left millions of Yemenis displaced, impoverished, and without basic necessities. The center urged the international community to take immediate action to end the war and address the unprecedented humanitarian and economic collapse facing Yemen.
As the US-Saudi aggression persists, Yemen remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with millions in desperate need of aid, while efforts for a lasting peace remain uncertain.
source Almasirah website