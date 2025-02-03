Human Rights Report: Over 51,000 Yemenis Killed or Injured in 10 Years of War

The report, released on Monday, details the destruction inflicted over 3,600 days of conflict, painting a grim picture of the humanitarian and economic toll on the country.

Over 51,000 Civilians Killed or Injured

According to the center, 51,196 civilians have been killed or wounded since the war began. Among them, 18,581 have lost their lives, including 4,143 children, 2,495 women, and 11,945 men. The number of injured has reached 32,616, with 5,137 children, 3,071 women, and 24,407 men among the victims.

Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure

The war has also resulted in the widespread devastation of Yemen’s infrastructure. The report documents the destruction of:

616,661 homes

186 university buildings

1,881 mosques

393 tourist facilities

429 hospitals and healthcare centers

1,388 schools and educational institutions

Additionally, 146 sports facilities, 273 historical sites, 66 media institutions, and 13,361 agricultural fields have been targeted, further crippling the nation’s development.

Collapse of Critical Infrastructure

The coalition’s attacks have also devastated key infrastructure, including:

15 airports

16 seaports

386 power stations and generators

8,382 roads and bridges

655 communication networks and stations

3,423 water tanks and networks

2,231 government facilities

Economic Devastation

The conflict has also taken a severe economic toll, with coalition forces targeting:

424 factories

446 fuel tankers

12,822 commercial establishments

495 poultry and livestock farms

11,099 vehicles

1,271 food trucks

Furthermore, 714 marketplaces, 529 fishing boats, 1,053 food warehouses, and 506 fuel stations have been destroyed, exacerbating food and fuel shortages and further plunging Yemen into an economic crisis.

Call for Urgent International Action

The center condemned the ongoing military campaign, calling it an act of “systematic destruction” that has left millions of Yemenis displaced, impoverished, and without basic necessities. The center urged the international community to take immediate action to end the war and address the unprecedented humanitarian and economic collapse facing Yemen.

As the US-Saudi aggression persists, Yemen remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with millions in desperate need of aid, while efforts for a lasting peace remain uncertain.

source Almasirah website