Gaza Government Media Office: U.S. Complicit in Delays of Humanitarian Aid

In a statement issued on Monday, the office called on the international community to pressure Israel to ease the suffering of Gaza’s residents and ensure the swift entry of essential aid.

Earlier, the media office reported a significant decline in aid deliveries, noting that large quantities of humanitarian supplies remain stuck at Gaza’s borders due to continued restrictions.

On Sunday, the head of the Gaza Government Media Office, Salama Maarouf, declared that the enclave has become a “disaster zone” following 15 months of relentless Israeli attacks, which have caused massive destruction to infrastructure and unprecedented human losses.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor also has warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, despite the ceasefire agreement being in effect for 16 days. The organization criticized the continued delays in delivering essential aid, which is exacerbating the suffering of Palestinian civilians and deepening the ongoing crisis in the besieged Strip.

In its statement, the organization highlighted the severe shortages affecting Gaza’s healthcare system, noting that crucial medical equipment, including MRI machines, has yet to arrive—particularly for Al-Shifa Hospital, which remains in desperate need of operational support.

The monitor also reported a concerning lack of progress in clearing the widespread destruction caused by Israeli bombardments. While the ceasefire agreement stipulated the provision of at least 100 heavy machines to remove debris and recover bodies, only four small-scale machines have been allowed through the Rafah crossing.

Fuel shortages continue to cripple emergency services, with the daily need estimated at 30 trucks of fuel and gas. However, only 14 trucks per day have been entering Gaza, far below the required amount to sustain essential operations.

The crisis of displacement also remains dire, as the monitor revealed that only 9,500 tents have arrived—most of which are of poor quality—while the initial estimated need is around 120,000 tents to shelter displaced families.

Since the ceasefire took effect, approximately 8,500 aid trucks have entered Gaza, but the organization noted that only 35% of them have reached the devastated northern region, where the need is most urgent.

Human rights groups and humanitarian organizations continue to call for immediate action to ensure that vital aid reaches the people of Gaza, warning that without swift intervention, the humanitarian crisis will further deteriorate.

Israel unleashed its bloody Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023. So far, it has killed at least 47,518 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 111,612 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

