Shocking Statistics Reveal Scale of US-Saudi Aggression on Yemen After 3,600 Days
The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development has released alarming statistics detailing the human and material losses caused by the US-Saudi-UAE coalition’s ongoing war on Yemen over the past 3,600 days.
According to the report, a total of 51,196 civilians have been killed or injured since the beginning of the aggression. Among them, 18,581 people lost their lives, including 4,143 children, 2,495 women, and 11,945 men. Meanwhile, 32,616 others were wounded, including 5,137 children, 3,071 women, and 24,407 men.
Widespread Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure
The coalition’s attacks have left a trail of devastation across Yemen’s essential infrastructure and public facilities:
Homes destroyed: 616,661
Universities targeted: 186
Mosques destroyed: 1,881
Tourist establishments hit: 393
Hospitals and health centers destroyed: 429
Schools and educational centers damaged: 1,388
Sports facilities impacted: 146
Archaeological sites destroyed: 273
Media facilities targeted: 66
Agricultural fields affected: 13,361
Severe Damage to Infrastructure and Economy
The report also highlights the extensive damage inflicted on Yemen’s infrastructure:
Airports destroyed: 15
Ports targeted: 16
Electricity stations and generators hit: 386
Roads and bridges damaged: 8,382
Communication networks and stations impacted: 655
Water tanks and networks destroyed: 3,423
Government buildings attacked: 2,231
The economic toll has been equally devastating, with the destruction of:
Factories: 424
Fuel tankers: 446
Commercial establishments: 12,822
Poultry and livestock farms: 495
Vehicles: 11,099
Food trucks: 1,271
Markets: 714
Fishing boats: 529
Food storage warehouses: 1,053
Fuel stations: 506
The report underscores the catastrophic humanitarian and economic impact of the war, calling international attention to the ongoing suffering of the Yemeni people.