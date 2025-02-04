Shocking Statistics Reveal Scale of US-Saudi Aggression on Yemen After 3,600 Days

The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development has released alarming statistics detailing the human and material losses caused by the US-Saudi-UAE coalition’s ongoing war on Yemen over the past 3,600 days.

According to the report, a total of 51,196 civilians have been killed or injured since the beginning of the aggression. Among them, 18,581 people lost their lives, including 4,143 children, 2,495 women, and 11,945 men. Meanwhile, 32,616 others were wounded, including 5,137 children, 3,071 women, and 24,407 men.

Widespread Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure

The coalition’s attacks have left a trail of devastation across Yemen’s essential infrastructure and public facilities:

Homes destroyed: 616,661

Universities targeted: 186

Mosques destroyed: 1,881

Tourist establishments hit: 393

Hospitals and health centers destroyed: 429

Schools and educational centers damaged: 1,388

Sports facilities impacted: 146

Archaeological sites destroyed: 273

Media facilities targeted: 66

Agricultural fields affected: 13,361

Severe Damage to Infrastructure and Economy

The report also highlights the extensive damage inflicted on Yemen’s infrastructure:

Airports destroyed: 15

Ports targeted: 16

Electricity stations and generators hit: 386

Roads and bridges damaged: 8,382

Communication networks and stations impacted: 655

Water tanks and networks destroyed: 3,423

Government buildings attacked: 2,231

The economic toll has been equally devastating, with the destruction of:

Factories: 424

Fuel tankers: 446

Commercial establishments: 12,822

Poultry and livestock farms: 495

Vehicles: 11,099

Food trucks: 1,271

Markets: 714

Fishing boats: 529

Food storage warehouses: 1,053

Fuel stations: 506

The report underscores the catastrophic humanitarian and economic impact of the war, calling international attention to the ongoing suffering of the Yemeni people.