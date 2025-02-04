Mohammed Ali al-Houthi: Sana’a Confirms Its Rejection Of Any Demographic Change In Palestinian Land

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, has described the statements of US President Donald Trump about displacing the people of Gaza to Egypt and Jordan as “provocative and reprehensible arrogance.”

In a post on his account on “X,” Al-Houthi pointed out that Sana’a adheres to its firm position rejecting any demographic change to the Palestinian land or forced solutions that serve the interests of the Zionist entity, noting the Arab and Islamic principles supporting the Palestinian cause.

He called for a unified Arab position to confront the plans targeting the identity and rights of the Palestinian people.

Sana’a had earlier called on Arab and Islamic countries to focus on overcoming side differences and uniting efforts to confront the Zionist-American plans that aim to impose a new reality in the region.

It also urged the international community to take serious action to stop any plans for forced displacement