Hamas Praises Heroic “Tayasir” Operation In East Of Tubas

Hamas praised the heroic and qualitative shooting operation carried out by a Palestinian resistance fighter that targeted the Tayasir occupation military checkpoint east of the occupied West Bank city of Tubas.

In a statement, Hamas affirmed the “Tayasir checkpoint operation is confirmation that the occupation’s crimes and aggression against the northern occupied West Bank will not go unpunished.”

Earlier in the day, Zionist media reports confirmed that death of two soldiers and the injury of seven others in the shooting attack.

According to the sources, the executor was able to come into close range with Zionist soldiers by disguising himself in an Israeli uniform and infiltrating the checkpoint’s watchtower.

The Palestinian fighter was subsequently killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli occupation forces.

Additionally, local reports have indicated that the clash that ensued went on for over half an hour.

The occupation forces closed the checkpoint in both directions, and returned all vehicles, while occupation soldiers deployed around it, coinciding with the flight of helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft in the skies of the governorate.