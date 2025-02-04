Palestinian Ministry Of Health: 22 New Martyrs And 6 Injured In Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that 22 martyrs and six injured individuals were brought to hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that among the martyrs, 20 were recovered from the rubble, while two others succumbed to their injuries.

The ministry also noted that a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

Additionally, the ministry reported that the death toll from the ongoing Zionist aggression has risen to 47,540 martyrs and 111,618 injuries since October 7, 2023.