Sana’a Marks the Anniversary of President Al-Sammad’s Martyrdom

During the event, Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, member of the Supreme Political Council, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the Martyr President Al-Sammad sacrificed his blood and life in service to the people and in defense of the country against aggression.

“The country that has been led by martyrs and whose president is a martyr is the one that will prevail. The people will not forsake their sacrifices, nor will they abandon their project and principles,” Bin Habtoor stated. He added that those who knew Al-Sammad closely witnessed a leader who embraced everyone, and his loss is not only a loss for Yemen but for the entire nation.

In his turn, Senior Deputy Prime Minister, Allama Mohammed Maftah, pointed out that the Martyr Al-Sammad exerted all his efforts, devoting all his time and energy to confronting the aggression and serving the people.

He noted that the Government draws inspiration today from Al-Sammad’s methodology and unique character as the practical model in all aspects of state-building and shouldering responsibility.

Allama Maftah also warned the United States against any measures that affect the livelihood of the Yemeni people, adding that such actions are considered an act of war. He affirmed that Yemenis will confront them with full strength and ferocity.

“We will continue the project of the Martyr President Al-Sammad – ‘a hand that protects and a hand that builds’ – with full responsibility, and we will spare no effort in serving the people,” the Head of the Government, Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi, said in a statement to Al-Masirah channel.

Al-Rahawi added: “We draw inspiration from the personality of the Martyr President Al-Sammad, which reinforces in us the spirit of responsibility, sincerity, and sacrifice.”

Al-Sammad was the first president of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council and an icon in the face of the US-Saudi war on Yemen. He played a key role in supporting the Yemeni Military industries that led to the capability of causing a heavy blow to the Saudi economy.

On the 19th of April 2018, Al-Sammad, was assassinated when a US-Saudi air raid targeted his vehicle near the port city of Hodeidah.

