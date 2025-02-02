Gaza Health Ministry: Over 25,000 Patients Urgently Need Treatment Abroad Amid Ongoing Blockade

In statements to Al-Masirah channel, Al-Daqran explained that more than 25,000 patients and injured individuals in Gaza require urgent medical treatment outside the enclave, but the enemy continues to tighten restrictions on their travel.

“We urgently need to evacuate all patients and injured individuals from Gaza for treatment abroad,” Al-Daqran said. He also pointed out that Israeli enemy forces have kept the Rafah crossing closed for more than 10 months, preventing patients and injured civilians from leaving the strip.

Al-Daqran called on international and humanitarian organizations to pressure the enemy to open the Rafah crossing and allow the wounded to travel for treatment.

He added that the health sector in Gaza is still awaiting medical aid to resume hospital operations, highlighting that the amount of medical supplies reaching the Ministry of Health remains very limited. He emphasized that the besieged enclave desperately needs sufficient medical supplies and medications, but the Israeli occupation continues its policy of restrictions, preventing adequate medical shipments from entering Gaza.

On Saturday, a first batch of patients and injured individuals from Gaza crossed into Egypt after the Rafah border crossing was reopened for the first time in nine months.

The first group included 50 individuals, many of them children, who were transported on buses and ambulances from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

source Almasirah website