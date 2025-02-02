Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 47,498 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing aggression on Gaza has climbed to 47,498 martyrs, with 111,592 wounded since October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In its latest update, the ministry reported that at least 11 people were killed in the past 24 hours, including nine bodies recovered from beneath the rubble and two victims who succumbed to their wounds. Additionally, four others were injured.

The ministry warned that the actual toll could be much higher, as many victims remain trapped under the rubble or on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to the relentless bombardment.

With the humanitarian crisis worsening, rescue efforts remain severely hindered, raising fears that the number of casualties will continue to rise in the coming days.