Hamas Calls on ICRC to Uphold Palestinian Prisoners’ Rights Under International Law

Hamas has urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to take immediate action in ensuring the rights of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli occupation prisons, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols.

In a statement released Saturday, the movement condemned what it described as “war crimes” against detainees, citing systematic physical and psychological torture, medical neglect, as well as deprivation of food, water, and medicine.

Hamas emphasized that testimonies from recently released prisoners have exposed severe abuses endured before and during their release, underscoring blatant violations of international laws regarding the treatment of detainees.

The movement called on the ICRC to intensify its oversight, document these violations, and escalate reports to international bodies to ensure accountability and the protection of prisoners’ rights under humanitarian law.

Additionally, Hamas accused the Israeli occupation of consistently violating international norms and human values through its treatment of Palestinian prisoners. It reaffirmed its commitment to resistance and the struggle to end the occupation, emphasizing its goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The ICRC had previously expressed concerns over Israel’s treatment of released prisoners, particularly the practice of forcing them to raise their hands tied behind their heads, describing it as “painful and inhumane.”

Health reports from recently freed detainees have corroborated allegations of mistreatment, with many showing visible signs of malnutrition and severe weight loss. The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor further condemned Israel’s prison conditions, stating that they amount to systematic torture, likening the facilities to “graves for the living.”

These revelations come in the wake of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, which began on January 19. The deal, brokered by Qatar and Egypt with U.S. support, is structured in three phases, each lasting 42 days, with ongoing negotiations for subsequent releases.