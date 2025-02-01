Hezbollah Leader Highlights Yemen’s Pivotal Role in Supporting Palestinian, Lebanese Rights

“Yemen has played a pioneering and leading role in supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples,” member of the Lebanese Parliament and Hezbollah official Hassan Azeddine stated.

“Yemen has fully upheld its national, Islamic, and religious responsibilities,” he added.

Azeddine pointed out that Israel ultimately yielded to Hamas’s demands, allowing it to reclaim its legitimate right to free prisoners from Israeli jails. He stressed that Hamas emerged victorious in the battle, despite the enemy’s objective of crushing the resistance.

Since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the Palestinian resistance’s surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Yemen has openly declared its support for Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces targeted ships linked to Israel or heading to and from ports in the occupied territories. These operations extended across the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even the Arabian Sea.

In addition, Yemeni forces have carried out strikes against Israeli targets within the occupied territories.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to continue their attacks until the Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza cease and have reiterated their readiness to deploy all military capabilities against Israel, including support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

source Almasirah website