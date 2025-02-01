Hamas Spokesperson: Deaths of Gaza Prisoners Highlight Israeli Brutality

“The death of two prisoners from Gaza in the Zionist enemy’s prisons once again confirms the brutality of the criminal enemy in dealing with prisoners,” Al-Qanou said in a statement.

He identified the deceased prisoners as Al-Asali and Ashour, noting that their deaths bring the total number of Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza to 58.

Al-Qanou contrasted Israel’s treatment of Palestinian prisoners with that of the Palestinian resistance, claiming that the latter adheres to international laws and moral values. “While the Palestinian resistance treats enemy prisoners in accordance with international laws and our religious values, the enemy continues its crimes against our prisoners,” he stated.

The deaths of Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody have raised concerns among human rights organizations, with calls for independent investigations into the conditions inside Israeli prisons.

The issue of Palestinian detainees has remained a focal point amid mistreatment and neglect in Israeli detention facilities. Advocacy groups have long criticized the conditions in which Palestinian prisoners are held.

source Almasirah website