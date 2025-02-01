The United Nations calls for the evacuation of 2,500 children from Gaza for treatment abroad

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, called today, Friday, for the immediate evacuation of 2,500 children from the Gaza Strip to receive medical treatment.

In a post on “X” platform, Guterres said: “2,500 children must be evacuated immediately from the Gaza Strip for treatment, while ensuring their ability to return to their families and communities.”

He stated that he was moved by the testimonies of doctors who worked in the Gaza Strip, praising their efforts and great sacrifices.

On January 19, a ceasefire came into effect in the Gaza Strip, after a 15-month Israeli war of extermination that left 47,460 martyrs, 111,580 wounded, thousands missing, widespread destruction, and a humanitarian disaster in the Strip.