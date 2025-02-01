Abu Obeida announces the names of the Zionist prisoners scheduled to be released tomorrow

The military spokesman for Qassam Brigades, “Abu Obeida”, announced today, Friday, the names of the Israeli detainees held by the resistance in Gaza, who are scheduled to be released as part of the exchange deal with “Israel”.

Abu Obeida said in a tweet: “Within the framework of Al-Aqsa Flood deal for prisoner exchange, Qassam Brigades decided to release tomorrow, Saturday, corresponding to 01-02-2025, the following Zionist prisoners: 1- Ofer Calderon, 2- Keith Shmonsel Segal, 3- Yarden Bibas”.

Yesterday, the Palestinian resistance in Gaza handed over the third batch of Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip as part of the first phase of “Al-Aqsa Flood deal” for prisoner exchange.