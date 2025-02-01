Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 47,487

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 47,487 martyrs and 111,588 injuries since 7 October, 2023, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Hospitals have received three martyrs, including two who succumbed to their injuries, and the remains of 24 martyrs in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

It added that there are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.