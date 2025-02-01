Member of the Supreme Political Council Inspect Damaged To Power Plant In Saada

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, and the Minister of Electricity, Energy, and Water, Dr. Ali Saif, inspected the damage to the national power plant in Saada province on Friday.

The plant was damaged by airstrikes from the US, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in recent years, rendering it out of service.

“Al-Houthi and Dr. Ali Saif, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Electricity, Energy, and Water Adel Saleh Bader, were briefed on the extent of the damage.

The plant, which previously supplied electricity to Saada city and neighboring districts with a capacity of nine megawatts, incurred losses estimated at three billion riyals due to the aggression.

A meeting chaired by Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi discussed the electricity, water, and sanitation needs of the province and Saqin district.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the US, Saudi, Emirati, and British aggression has not deterred Yemen from confronting injustice, tyranny, and terrorism.

‘What was targeted by the aggression is terrorism itself,’ he said.

Addressing former US President Trump and his administration, Al-Houthi stated, “You bombed the station before, but it did not affect our resolve to resist global tyranny and arrogance.”

He said, “We supported Gaza, and the devastation seen in Gaza also took place in Saada and various other Yemeni provinces.”

Al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni people continue to uphold pride, faith, and jihad in the face of American and Zionist tyranny.”

For his part, The Minister of Electricity, Energy, and Water and his deputy reiterated their commitment to supporting local development efforts, particularly in electricity, water, and sanitation projects, to alleviate the suffering of the people under current conditions.

They highlighted that these projects are a priority in the Ministry’s plans for the current year, reflecting the government’s program of change and construction and the directives of the revolutionary and political leadership.”

“Engineer Mohammed Al-Sadi, Director of the Local Water and Sanitation Organization in Saada, reviewed the progress of the organization’s work and its activities over the past period.

He also discussed the sewage project in the historic city of Saada, emphasizing its importance in preserving the old city’s buildings and historic houses from collapse.