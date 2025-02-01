Ansarullah: Blood of Martyred Leaders Fuels the Torch of Resistance 

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has extended its deepest condolences to the Islamic nation, the Palestinian people, Hamas, and all Palestinian resistance factions following the martyrdom of Commander Mohammed Deif and his fellow fighters.

In a statement carried by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the bureau emphasized that the sacrifice of these leaders is a source of pride and honor. They led from the front, displaying unwavering courage and determination in the face of the Zionist enemy, inscribing new chapters of resilience and victory.

The statement expressed profound grief over the loss of Mohammed Deif, Chief of Staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, who was martyred alongside a group of Hamas and Al-Qassam commanders amid the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle for the liberation of Al-Quds.

Ansarullah stressed that these leaders gave their lives in one of the most sacred battles, defending the dignity of the Islamic nation and its holy sites against Zionist aggression backed by the U.S. and the West. Their pure blood has paved the way for historic victories for the resistance and the Palestinian cause.

The statement affirmed that the blood of these martyrs will continue to fuel the resistance, intensifying the struggle until the complete eradication of the Zionist entity and the full liberation of occupied Palestinian land.

Ansarullah commended the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance, asserting that while this loss is painful, it will only strengthen the resolve of the fighters and escalate the struggle toward ultimate victory and liberation.

The bureau reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Hamas and all Palestinian resistance factions, vowing to stand alongside the Palestinian people and defend their just cause, no matter the challenges or sacrifices required.