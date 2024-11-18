“Escalating Israeli Aggression: Death Toll Surpasses 43,900 in Gaza, Over 103,000 Injured Amid Ongoing Violence”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported alarming figures on Monday, revealing that the ongoing Israeli military aggression has resulted in over 43,922 deaths and 103,898 injuries since October 7, 2023. Among the injured, many suffer from critical or severe wounds, while numerous victims remain trapped beneath rubble due to the inaccessibility of rescue teams.

The report also documented four new massacres committed against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 76 additional fatalities and 158 injuries within the past 24 hours. Emergency response efforts have been hampered as ambulance and civil defense teams struggle to reach affected areas amidst the escalating violence.

The Ministry accused Israeli forces of engaging in genocidal crimes against civilians with international complicity, noting the silence of Arab and Islamic nations and the overt support of Western powers. The aggression follows Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, launched in retaliation for decades of occupation and oppression by Israel.

Simultaneously, Israeli military operations have intensified in Lebanon, with the Lebanese Ministry of Health reporting 56 deaths and 182 injuries in the last 24 hours alone. Since the start of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon in late September, the toll has climbed to 3,445 dead and 14,599 injured.

The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, with thousands of civilians across Gaza and Lebanon facing catastrophic conditions as the violence shows no signs of abating.