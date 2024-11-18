“Gaza Civil Defense: 85 Crew Members Martyred, 301 Injured Amid Devastating Israeli Assault”

The Civil Defense in Gaza announced on Monday that 85 of its personnel have been martyred, 301 injured, and 20 others arrested since the onset of the Israeli military campaign against the Gaza Strip. The brutal assault has also resulted in the widespread destruction of critical equipment and facilities essential for emergency response.

According to the statement, 17 Civil Defense centers and headquarters have been completely destroyed, and 56 vehicles, including 23 fire trucks, 11 ambulances, and six water tankers, have been damaged. Additionally, firefighting, rescue, and ambulance equipment valued at $1.3 million have been rendered unusable due to relentless bombardment.

On October 23, Israeli forces targeted and disabled the Civil Defense system in northern Gaza, forcing crews to relocate to central and southern areas of the Strip. This move has left 70,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza without access to vital humanitarian care, placing them at imminent risk of death from starvation and lack of aid.

The Civil Defense described the scale of destruction as catastrophic, highlighting the occupation’s systematic efforts to undermine emergency and rescue services amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.