“14-Year-Old Severely Injured by Explosive Remnant in Al-Durayhimi, Hodeida”

A 14-year-old boy suffered critical injuries on Monday following the detonation of an explosive remnant of war in Al-Durayhimi District, Al-Hodeida Governorate, Yemen.

Local sources confirmed to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA) that the victim, Yahya Mohammed Mashhoor, was injured near the old Al-Taif market in Al-Qaza village, Al-Jahba Al-Sufla subdistrict. The explosion caused severe fractures in his right leg, along with deep wounds to his abdomen and head.

This incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by unexploded ordnance left behind from the U.S.-Saudi aggression, continuing to endanger the lives of civilians, particularly children, in affected areas.