“Yemeni Media Union Condemns Assassination of Hezbollah Media Officer Mohammad Afif”

The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) has strongly condemned the assassination of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Officer, Haj Mohammad Afif, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement reported by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the YMU denounced the targeted killing of a political media figure, calling it a clear indication of Israel’s inability to confront the resistance on the ground. The union accused the Israeli occupation of resorting to such measures in an attempt to silence the voice of resistance.

The statement highlighted that Haj Mohammad Afif embodied the unwavering spirit of resistance, emerging as a powerful voice from Beirut’s southern suburbs during Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza and Lebanon. The YMU underscored that such criminal actions would not deter the resistance from fulfilling its religious and moral duty to confront occupation and defend sacred lands.

Reaffirming its solidarity with journalists in Gaza and Lebanon, the union called on regional and international bodies to unite against Israeli oppression. The YMU emphasized the need for collective efforts to expel Israeli forces from all occupied Palestinian territories and uphold the cause of justice.