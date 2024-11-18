“Iraqi Resistance Targets Strategic Zionist Facility in Eilat with Drone Attack”

Early Monday morning, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone attack on a critical Israeli facility in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), located in southern occupied Palestine. The operation is part of an escalating campaign targeting key Israeli positions, according to a statement from the resistance.

The statement emphasized that the operation was conducted in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people and as a response to what it described as “massacres committed by the occupiers against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.” The resistance vowed to continue intensifying its attacks against Israeli strongholds.

In response, the Israeli military confirmed the attack, stating that a drone fired toward Eilat from the eastern direction had been intercepted. However, they did not elaborate on the extent of the damage or casualties.

This incident follows a series of similar operations by the Iraqi Resistance on Sunday, which targeted three military and strategic locations within occupied Palestine. The escalation highlights the widening scope of resistance activity against Israeli forces and facilities.