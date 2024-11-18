“Israeli Airstrikes Kill Palestinian Family, Including Children, in Khan Yunis”

At least four Palestinians, including two children, were killed in the early hours of Monday when Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced individuals in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. The attack also left a young girl critically injured.

According to local sources, the victims included a man, his wife, and their two children, who had sought refuge in a tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. The devastating strike underscores the mounting toll on displaced civilians amid the ongoing conflict.

Israeli artillery also struck multiple locations across Gaza, including the Al-Midan area in Beit Lahia to the north, as well as areas in the central Gaza Strip, southern Gaza City, and the northern and western regions of Rafah. In southern Gaza City’s Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, the occupation forces destroyed residential buildings along Street 8, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

The attacks mark another escalation in the violence, with civilians bearing the brunt of the bombardment as displacement and destruction continue across the besieged territory.